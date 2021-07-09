CPI zonal commander held in Aurangabad

The Kaimur police along with a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested zonal commander of banned extremist faction of Communist Party of India (Maoist) (CPI) and explosives’ expert in Aurangabad on Friday, officials said.

Wanted in over 10 cases of Maoist attack in southern hilly districts of Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad, the Maoist was arrested from Semrahua village under Bandeya police station, superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

“The CPI commander was also in charge of levy collection and recruitment for the outfit. He has important information about command structure and economic resources of the banned organization,” Kumar said.

Police is in contact with counterparts in neighbouring districts and in bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh to know complete antecedent of the arrested Maoist, the SP said.