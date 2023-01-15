CPM, Congress leaders should rinse mouths with gaumutra, says Tripura minister

Amid the alliance talks between the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), and the Congress ahead of the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, the state’s law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday trained his gun against the two opposition parties saying that their leaders should rinse their mouths with ‘gaumutra’ ( cow urine) before talking about democracy.

“They [leaders of the CPI(M) and the Congress] should rinse their mouths with gaumutra before speaking about democracy,” Nath said while reacting to the ongoing talks between the CPI(M) and the Congress to form a unified front to dethrone the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. The polls are due in February.

Nath alleged that thousands of Congress leaders and activists were killed by CPI(M)-backed miscreants during the regime of the Left Front.

Sarcastically saying that he welcomed the alliance discussions, Nath said, “ People of Tripura will give a befitting reply and tell them what is what.”

Also Read | ‘Unholy’: Tripura CM Manik Saha takes jibe at CPI(M)-Congress alliance talks

Without naming former chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman and his son and Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman, Nath said that there was an attempt by the father to form an alliance with the Left and now the son has taken similar kind of initiatives.

Samir Ranjan Barman was a part of the CPI(M)-Congress alliance government in Tripura for a brief period in 1977.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We are not surprised at his comments as it’s natural for the people who drink gaumutra regularly to get angry at the term democracy.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Szarita Laitphlang said, “We wash our mouths with clean water, but it is not available in the state. It’s the work of the BJP to rinse mouth with gaumutra.”

A day ago, chief minister Manik Saha termed the Congress-CPI(M) alliance as “unholy” and accused both the opposition parties of colluding for mere political survival.

Information minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that people will reject the alliance like it was rejected in West Bengal when the Left tied up with the Congress in 2021 assembly elections.