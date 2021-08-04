Create a buffer stock of oxygen, Delhi high court tells Centre

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Centre to create a buffer stock of oxygen even as it also expressed anguish on the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

“Today also in the vaccination we are lagging far behind. God knows whether we would achieve the target of December 31 that we have set. Yesterday, it was also in the press that we need to vaccinate 90 lakh people daily to achieve the target. How would you do that? We do not have that kind of infrastructure or vaccines. So, obviously we are not going to achieve it,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

On setting up oxygen buffer stock, the court said there is no clarity and the issue cannot be deferred for long in wake of the much anticipated third Covid wave. “Today, the situation may look fine but then everyone saw what happened in April-May. There is no escape from this (buffer stock of LMO). This is like insurance,” the bench said, adding that it has been flagging this issue ever since the Supreme Court passed an order in April.

“Creation of buffer stock cannot happen in a week or two. You will need to first install necessary infrastructure for that,” it added.

The monthly production of Covishield will increase to 120 million doses a month and that of Covaxin to 58 million a month, the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing information shared by the vaccines manufacturers.

Later Niti Ayog member VK Paul said, “With Bharat Biotech’s Bengaluru facility being activated, there will be a quantum jump in the number of doses of Covaxin. The doses from the unit have already started coming in; there was some delay to ensure quality control and optimisation.”

In an order on April 30, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and Delhi government to create appropriate buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the national capital, and the direction is an obligation cast on both the governments, the high court bench said.

The remarks by the bench came during a hearing on a bunch of pleas, including one by lawyer Rakesh Malhotra seeking better facilities to manage the Covid crisis in the city.

Central government’s standing counsel Kirtiman Singh said the Delhi government has done enough for creating a buffer stock, and the state counsel could elaborate it. Amicus curiae and senior advocate Raj Shekhar Rao said that it was not clear whether buffer stock of LMO exists in Delhi, and to what extent.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said they have a buffer stock of around 420 metric tonnes of medical oxygen at different places with the suppliers outside Delhi and they will transfer this stock to Delhi by August 31.

Taking note of the Centre’s status report, the court if that if the union government thinks that it is not required to take any steps on LMO or that sufficient buffer stocks are available in Delhi or if the responsibility shall fall on the Delhi government, it shall approach the Supreme Court whose order is enforceable and the government is bound to comply with it.

During the proceedings, the court also said that the Delhi government should advertise the schemes regarding the foster care of the children who have been orphaned during the second wave of COVID-19.

The bench also took exception to the Centre’s submission that the Companies Law Committee did not recommend all activities to be considered under Corporate Social Responsibility but R&D for new Covid vaccines, drugs has been permitted for exemption under CSR for 3 years. It sought to know why free distribution of vaccines has not been exempted under CSR.

“What is prohibited under CSR is activities that fall under normal course of business. If hospitals are providing vaccination over and above what they ordinarily do, free of cost, in these extraordinary cases, why isn’t that exempted? In this way you are only ensuring that money is flowing into your research organizations.

“Pharmaceuticals, hospitals giving free vaccines should be given benefits under CSR. Why should supply of medicines, oxygen to hospitals, free vaccination not be CSR. This is no exception. Let’s say Tata Steel wants to provide CSR by doing free vaccination in Jamshedpur. Why should that not be CSR? Only giving funds to these named organizations is CSR. Why should supply of medicines, Oxygen to hospitals, free vaccination not be CSR?”

When the Centre’s counsel said that there is a major possibility of abuse in permitting people to do CSR in their normal course of business, the court said, “We understand that. But why could you not say that providing treatment to Covid patients, vaccines, is CSR.

The court was informed by the Centre that manufacturing capacity of Liposomal Amphotericin B, used for treating patients of black fungus which primarily affects those who have recovered from COVID-19 and was in shortage earlier, has been augmented.

The Centre’s counsel said the centralised allocation of the medicine to the states has been discontinued and now they will have to procure the drug directly from the manufacturers as the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) have dipped drastically which were 28,475 on June 27 to 18,833 on July 30.

The matter would be heard on August 23.