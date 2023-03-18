Home / Cities / Others / CRPF commandant booked in disproportionate assets case

CRPF commandant booked in disproportionate assets case

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Searches were conducted at four places -- including Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur, and Delhi -- in connection with the case.

LUCKNOW The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a case against a Lucknow-based CRPF Commandant, Neeraj Kumar Pandey, on the allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his income. As per the allegation, the CRPF personnel has assets worth 5.61 crore (approximately) -- which is 108% of his income.

Further investigation is ongoing in the case. (HT Photo)

Searches were conducted at four places -- including Lucknow, Noida, Mirzapur, and Delhi -- in connection with the case. These raids have revealed the personnel’s investments in immovable properties in Ranchi, Varanasi, Noida, and along Yamuna Expressway. These properties, cumulatively worth 4.6 core (approximately), are registered in the name of the accused & his family members.

In addition, bank deposits to the tune of 1.02 crore (approximately) and bank transactions worth nearly 6.18 crore have also surfaced during the probe. The transactions were made by the accused, his kin, and the companies they own. Besides, documents of other movable/immovable assets -- including jewellery and shares -- have also been unearthed.

Further investigation is ongoing in the case.

