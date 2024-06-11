CSAUAT to launch large-scale organic farming project across 22 U.P. districts

Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSAUAT) has initiated a large-scale shift towards organic farming in response to the excessive use of chemical pesticides, which is causing serious harm to human health and soil quality. In collaboration with Hindustan Insecticides Limited, the university is launching an organic farming project across 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh. This project, running from 2024 to 2028, aims to extensively educate farmers about organic farming practices. For Representation : A terrace garden that has bee developed using organic produce (HT File)

Anand Kumar Singh, the vice-chancellor of the university, highlighted the severe impact pests have on crop production in India. “Pests destroy 10% to 35% of crops, resulting in an estimated loss of around ₹2 lakh crore annually,” Singh said. While India uses slightly less than 400 grams of pesticides per hectare on average, the problem lies in the misuse due to a lack of knowledge among farmers. “Farmers often overuse insecticides to protect their crops, leading to health hazards and soil degradation. We need to educate them on the appropriate use of insecticides and promote organic farming to keep water and soil pure,” Singh said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The selected districts for the project include Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kanpur City, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Hathras, Etah, Mathura, Aligarh, Firozabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Sitapur, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Rae Bareli. The initiative aims to set a precedent for sustainable farming in India, balancing crop protection and environmental health.

Singh mentioned several natural pest control methods that have proven to be effective alternatives to chemical pesticides. He explained that in regions like Lucknow and Bihar, farmers introduced chickens into mango and litchi orchards. These chickens ate the pests that would otherwise damage the crops. Interestingly, the chickens were not provided with any grain, relying solely on the pests for their diet. The chickens’ droppings served as a natural fertilizer, enriching the soil. In Southeast Asian countries, ducks are commonly used to control pests in a similar manner. These ducks feed on the pests, reducing the need for chemical interventions.

Further, Singh discussed crop management techniques for pest control. He noted that planting certain crops alongside each other can help manage pest populations. For example, if pests infest a wheat crop, planting chickpeas nearby can limit the spread of these pests. This method, known as companion planting, creates a natural barrier and reduces the pests’ impact on the primary crop.

Over the next four years, scientists will work extensively with farmers to implement such solutions, aiming to minimise pesticide use and increase the adoption of organic practices. Singh highlighted that, since 1947, advanced seeds from laboratories have made India self-sufficient in food grains. “We now need pest-resistant seeds to reduce insecticide use,” he said. The university is developing wheat variety K137, which can withstand climatic changes and provide high yields.