Cybercriminals defraud 1.7crore from 15 bank accounts in 48 hours in Prayagraj

Cybercrime cases continue to rise in Sangam city, with 15 people filing FIRs at the Cyber Crime Police Station over the past two days, reporting a total financial loss of ₹1.7 crore. The Prayagraj Cyber Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify any investment or online transaction to prevent falling prey to such scams. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Cybercriminals targeted victims through various methods, including fraudulent investment schemes, sending malicious .apk files, and sharing deceptive links on social media. The Cyber Police have registered FIRs and are investigating the cases, officials said.

Among the victims, Ashwani Vohra of Old Baihrana was duped of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of an investment. Similarly, Girish Kumar from Peepalgaon lost ₹15.02 lakh, Shaili Ganguli from Kanpur High Court Road ₹14.98 lakh, Anurag Singh from Sohatiyabag ₹6.59 lakh, and Ankit Agrawal from Mumfordganj ₹10.50 lakh, all in fraudulent investment schemes.

In another case, Subhash Chandra from Naini lost ₹9 lakh after responding to a Facebook advertisement for an IFFCO dealership. Vijay Kesrawani from Mutthiganj was duped of ₹22.17 lakh under the promise of securing a Campa Cola agency. Businessman Prakash Chandra Sahu from Kidganj was cheated of ₹8 lakh through a fake order for 30 tons of iron.

Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar Maurya from Allapur lost ₹2.47 lakh after being lured into a work-from-home Telegram group. Virendra Pratap Singh from Salori was scammed of ₹7 lakh under the pretext of updating his pension life certificate, Santlal Yadav from Shivkuti lost ₹4.61 lakh for a life certificate, and Shivdhar Dubey from Naibasti Fafamau ₹6.96 lakh after receiving a malicious .apk file claiming to be customer support.

Additionally, Upper Government Advocate Kailash Chandra from trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj had ₹3.20 lakh withdrawn from his bank account after his mobile phone was stolen. Nandkishore Prasad from Minto Road fell victim to a ₹6 lakh fraud when he searched for his parcel information on Google and was contacted by an unknown number posing as DTDC courier service agent.

“FIRs have been registered in connection with the cases and probes have been launched,” said Cyber Police Station in-charge Om Narayan Gautam.

The Prayagraj Cyber Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify any investment or online transaction to prevent falling prey to such scams.

Cyber fraud of ₹10.29 lakh in Jhunsi by “Digital arrest” scam

PRAYAGRAJ Cybercriminals duped an elderly man of ₹10.29 lakh over two days using a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam in Jhunsi. The fraudsters contacted the victim via WhatsApp video call, creating fear of arrest by alleging illegal transactions on his Aadhaar-linked bank account, and coerced him into transferring money online. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have registered an FIR against a man named Gopish Kumar.

The victim, Chandrama Prasad Sharma, a 60-year-old resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Jhunsi, reported that on September 28, he received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. The caller, who identified himself as Gopish Kumar and claimed to be a police officer, alleged that a fraudulent bank account had been opened in Bank of Baroda using Sharma’s Aadhaar card and that illegal transactions totaling approximately ₹20 crore had been conducted.

The caller further involved a supposed bank manager, Mohd Nawab Malik, and a police inspector in the scam. Sharma was threatened with arrest and told he would be placed under house arrest if he did not comply. Intimidated, he transferred ₹19,209 and ₹59,209 via UPI on the same day, followed by ₹9.5 lakh via RTGS the next day to the specified account. The fraudsters also warned him not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Fearing further repercussions, Sharma remained silent for several days before finally filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police on December 14. Station House Officer Om Narayan Gautam confirmed that a case has been registered and that the matter is under investigation.