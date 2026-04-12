Cyclonic storm hits Assam’s Cachar after 4.3-magnitude earthquake

A cyclonic storm that swept across the Barak Valley region of Assam on Sunday afternoon caused widespread damage in several parts of Cachar district, including Silchar town, said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Rescue operations in Silchar. (HT sourced photo)

The area witnessed strong winds, a hailstorm, and heavy rainfall for about an hour beginning around 1 pm. “We started receiving information regarding the damage later, and rescue teams were deployed immediately. Except for some injuries, no casualties have been reported so far,” said Shamim Ahmed Laskar of DDMA.

Field officer Ranabijoy Das said that most of the damage was reported from Silchar town, Katigorah and Udharbond areas, while more reports are still coming in.

The worst-hit areas of Silchar town are Malugram, Tarapur and the DC Office enclave, where several trees were uprooted, blocking key roads and damaging nearby infrastructure. As per officials, teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in affected areas.

“Our teams are on ground to assess the damage, but our first priority is to control the situation. In many areas, large trees have fallen on buildings, causing damage, and rescue teams are clearing them first,” said Das.

Residents from affected areas reported prolonged power outages, and some also shared visuals on social media. Silchar’s Shyamananda Bhairav Bari temple reported major damage. SDRF personnel, along with residents, were seen assisting in rescue operations.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam, epicentre in Karbi Anglong

Earlier in the day, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Cachar district at around 9:21 am, triggering panic among residents. No major structural damage was reported.

“We had barely begun recovering from the earthquake when the cyclonic winds and heavy rain triggered fresh panic,” said Jayashree Bagchi, a resident of Dudhpatil village, whose house was partially damaged by the storm.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha wrote on social media, “The reports of damage, particularly from northern parts of Silchar and adjoining areas, are extremely distressing. Relief and rescue operations are underway, and I am in touch with the administration to ensure all necessary assistance reaches affected families.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati has forecast further rainfall in the region on Sunday.