Damaged roads, flooding in key Gurugram sectors draw flak

Gurugram: Over the last two weeks, residents of the city have been complaining about the deplorable conditions of several roads inundated under waist deep water after heavy showers lashed the city. Areas struggling with severe waterlogging, damaged and pothole ridden roads and poor waste management particularly during the monsoons include the Sector 46 Market, Sector 36, Sector 55-56, Malibu Town and the Golf Course Road, all of which are some of the affluent localities in the city. The main road of Sector-56 connecting Golf Course Road to Sector 56 is in very bad condition due to rains near Huda Market in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

“The state of the Sector 46 market is deplorable as waterlogging is a recurring issue every monsoon. We are forced to commute over damaged roads. It is particularly risky for women and children who have to travel to offices and schools on a daily basis. I have personally written to the officials many times but I have never received any response from them. Not a single official has made an effort to come and check the spot either,” said Sunil Sukhija, president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Greenwood City.

In Sector 45, four critical stretches of the road are in bad shape. The roads at the sector’s entrance from the ISKCON Temple, near St. Angel’s School, at the Sector 40 traffic signal, and near the Ramada Hotel are covered with potholes and have an uneven surface, making commuting difficult for residents.

“These potholes are filled with dirty water. The local authorities have taken the responsibility to pump out the water and clean the road. It is their responsibility to ensure a smooth commute for residents,” said Sana Jain, a resident of Sector 45.

Roads in Sector 43, located along the Golf Course Road, are deteriorating day by day. “The roads right outside our home are in horrible condition. Being a responsible citizen, I have taken up this issue on social media many times and have also flagged it to the local authorities but never received any response,” said Brig SKS Rana (75), a resident of Sector 43.

Moreover, the city’s crumbling infrastructure has also left commuters in the lurch who have to deal with flooded roads and traffic jams.

“The poor condition of roads and waterlogging has resulted in traffic moving at a snail’s pace. Yesterday, it took me 1 hour and 45 minutes from Udyog Vihar to reach my home near Arcadia Market. Normally, it takes not more than 30 minutes. Many commuters’ vehicles were also damaged due to multiple jerks and flood-like situations,” said Mehak Shirley, a commuter.

MCG officials last week had assured that repair work will begin this week. However, it remains to be seen whether any progress has been reported.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar, responding to the allegations of residents said, “We have inspected many affected areas in the city. I have visited areas like Vatika Chowk, Sector 45, and some other spots on Friday. Our team frequently visits these areas. We are constantly working on the ground and will soon cover left out spots as well. The corporation will also come up with a concrete plan to tackle these issues.”