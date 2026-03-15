Daman, To help a few members running low on LPG, a housing society in Daman has set up a gas stove on its premises, which turned into a community kitchen on Sunday as residents cooked together to save fuel. Daman society turns to community bonding to help members running low on LPG

The initiative is aimed at strengthening unity during difficult times, Anand Society representative Satish Sharma told PTI.

"We learnt that some families in our society were experiencing delays in receiving LPG cylinders. To help them, we collectively set up a gas stove and cylinder in a common area. Anyone who urgently needs to cook can use the facility without any charges," he said.

Sharma said the authorities are making efforts to ensure the timely supply of cooking gas cylinders and that there was barely any shortage of LPG in the coastal city in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

However, two to three families from the society are experiencing delays in receiving their LPG supplies, he said.

"We want to send a message that we can overcome any situation if we stand together and support each other," he added.

Rajvi Suthar, an Indore-based working professional living in Anand Society, appreciated the initiative.

"Since it was Sunday, several families gathered in the common area and cooked their meals together using the gas stove. During the gathering, women also shared ideas on how to prepare good meals while using less gas," she said.

It is a wonderful initiative, and every society should take inspiration from this and support each other during challenging times, Suthar added.

The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow water passage between Iran and Oman.

The Centre has said it is prioritising LPG for domestic cooking and essential sectors, like hospitals, while restricting supply to non-essential commercial enterprises, including restaurants. It has also asserted that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the country.

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