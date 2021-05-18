Dates for Delhi mayoral polls extended again, to be held on June 8

New Delhi: With the Capital in lockdown till May 24, elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee chairperson in the three city’s three municipal corporations were extended on Tuesday, and will now be held on June 8, and candidates can file nominations till May 31.

This is the third time the polls have been rescheduled due to the ongoing lockdown.

“Since the lockdown has been extended to May 24, we have decided to hold elections … on June 8. These elections will be held at the headquarters of the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations in Civic Centre and at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation headquarters in Patparganj on the due date,” North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash said.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act provides for election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee chairperson from among councillors of the civic bodies in the first meeting of the House every year. Mayors and deputy mayors get a year-long term in Union Territory cities.

“Nominations can be filed in the office of the municipal secretary on any working day between 11am and 5pm,” a senior north corporation official said.

Civic authorities said elections for the aforementioned posts were initially due to be held between April 27 and 29, but were postponed to May 18 after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed the curbs on April 19. The polls were again postponed to May 25, while the last date of nominations was to be May 18.

Besides this, a member of the North corporation will also be elected to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) advisory council on June 8.