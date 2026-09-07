Day after Saharanpur mosque razed, brick well found at site

: A day after authorities demolished an unauthorised mosque structure on the Saharanpur Collectorate premises in compliance with a court order, workers discovered a circular, brick-lined well at the site on Sunday when earth-moving equipment was being used to clear the debris. Police personnel and administrative officials inspecting the structural openings of an ancient brick-lined well uncovered during excavation and debris clearing operations at the Collectorate complex, in Saharanpur on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

The administration has halted further clearance around the site pending a technical investigation into the well’s age, construction and historical significance.

Subodh Kumar, the subdivisional magistrate (Sadar), confirmed the discovery and said specialised technical teams, including the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), would examine the structure.

“This action (demolition) was carried out by us in compliance with a court order. A well has been discovered here. Subsequently, the agencies concerned will investigate and inform how large this well is,” Kumar said.

“At first glance, it appears to be a well. This is a well made of bricks,” he added.

Officials have secured the immediate area around the structure to preserve it for inspection.

Demolition of the mosque structure located inside the district magistrate’s office complex started early Saturday morning after the district judge’s court dismissed an appeal filed by the Muslim side and upheld an earlier order directing removal of the structure.

Heavy security was deployed across the collectorate during the operation.

On July 16, the city magistrate’s court declared the mosque illegal and directed its demolition. The court also ordered compensation of approximately ₹6.41 crore from the occupants in connection with alleged illegal encroachment and misuse of government land.

The Muslim side subsequently challenged the order. On September 2, the district judge’s court, after hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence placed before it, dismissed the appeal and upheld the city magistrate’s order. The administration subsequently proceeded with the demolition on Saturday.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, who alleged that the mosque had been constructed illegally within the DM office complex.

The complaint further alleged that the premises were being used not only for religious purposes but also for commercial activities. It was claimed that a post office was operating from the site and that some rooms had been rented out to outsiders, with the mosque committee allegedly collecting monthly rent.