Decision to offer a ride proves deadly for 50-year-old Goan man

The decision to offer a ride on his two-wheeler proved deadly for 50-year old Chandrakant Bandekar who was found stabbed at an isolated area in North Goa on July 2, officials said.

More than six weeks later, the Goa Police claimed to have cracked the case and arrested a man who hails from Gujarat The man asked Bandekar for a ride and then decided to steal his gold chain, North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena said.

The accused, identified as Jaypuri Gosai, was arrested from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on August 20 and is being brought to Goa.

The case came to light after Bandekar’s body was found in a forest area close to the Goa border with Maharashtra with multiple stab injuries on July 2. The victim worked as a sand miner and was found dead with his two-wheeler at the spot.

Initially, the police could find no eye-witnesses and had to rely on the sole clue - a short clip of CCTV footage that they chanced upon while trying to crack the case. In the footage, the deceased was seen giving a ride on his Activa motorbike to an unknown, unidentified person.

“Several teams were formed to scour through the area for clues and also collect CCTV footage and carry out questioning of suspicious persons. After an intensive analysis of technical and human intelligence, a suspect was traced in Amravati, Maharashtra. Finally, on conclusion of a-48 hour-long interstate operation, the main accused, identified as Jaypuri Gosai, was apprehended in Ahmedabad, Gujarat,” Saksena said.

Upon interrogation, Gosai revealed that he had come to Goa in June 2021. When he ran out of money, he decided to return to Ahmedabad and while on his way back, he tried hitchhiking his way and came across Bandekar near Patradevi. Upon seeing his gold chain, he was tempted to rob it, thus stabbed him and fled with his valuables.

Gosai also told the police that he has no fixed profession and does odd jobs.