Home / Cities / Others / Delay in paying compensation: SC panel directs Faridkot divisional commissioner to take action
The SC panel has sought an action taken report on the compensation matter related to Mansa by September 30. (HT Photo)
The SC panel has sought an action taken report on the compensation matter related to Mansa by September 30. (HT Photo)
others

Delay in paying compensation: SC panel directs Faridkot divisional commissioner to take action

In July this year, the national SC commission had ordered that compensation be paid to Mansa family after their 20-year-old ward died, allegedly due to police torture
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:00 PM IST

Bathinda The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Faridkot divisional commissioner to initiate legal action against officials responsible for delay in disbursement of compensation to a Mansa resident.

In an order passed on Thursday, NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla has taken strong note of a complaint from Bhappi Kaur, of Fafre Bhai Ke village, whose 20-year-old son, Manpreet Singh, died on May 23 this year, allegedly due to police torture. On July 4, the NCSC had directed the Mansa deputy commissioner to pay compensation under the SC Act.

Sampla had also ordered the DC to provide free education to the victim’s younger brother and a monthly pension of 5,000 to the victim’s mother.

The complainant has said that on September 3, she was informed that the state finance department had sanctioned a compensation of 30 lakh, of which 8.5 lakh had been transferred to the Mansa district social justice and empowerment officer on August 18. On September 21, the aggrieved mother had written to Sampla about not having received the compensation amount.

The NCSC has asked the divisional commissioner to ensure the immediate release of compensation, besides the registration of a case against guilty officials under Section 4 of SC/ST Act, 1989. Sampla has also ordered that an action taken report in this regard be submitted to his officer by September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.