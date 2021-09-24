Delay in paying compensation: SC panel directs Faridkot divisional commissioner to take action

Bathinda The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Faridkot divisional commissioner to initiate legal action against officials responsible for delay in disbursement of compensation to a Mansa resident.

In an order passed on Thursday, NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla has taken strong note of a complaint from Bhappi Kaur, of Fafre Bhai Ke village, whose 20-year-old son, Manpreet Singh, died on May 23 this year, allegedly due to police torture. On July 4, the NCSC had directed the Mansa deputy commissioner to pay compensation under the SC Act.

Sampla had also ordered the DC to provide free education to the victim’s younger brother and a monthly pension of ₹5,000 to the victim’s mother.

The complainant has said that on September 3, she was informed that the state finance department had sanctioned a compensation of ₹30 lakh, of which ₹8.5 lakh had been transferred to the Mansa district social justice and empowerment officer on August 18. On September 21, the aggrieved mother had written to Sampla about not having received the compensation amount.

The NCSC has asked the divisional commissioner to ensure the immediate release of compensation, besides the registration of a case against guilty officials under Section 4 of SC/ST Act, 1989. Sampla has also ordered that an action taken report in this regard be submitted to his officer by September 30.