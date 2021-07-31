Delhi: 24-yr-old shot dead in suspected gang war

New Delhi: At least three bike-borne assailants opened fire in Anandpur Dham near Kanjhawala in outer Delhi, killing a 24-year-old biker on the spot and triggering panic among locals on Saturday morning. The assailants fired around a dozen bullets of which at least eight hit the victim, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a fallout of a gang war between two jailed gangsters Jitender alias Gogi and Sunil Tajpuriya aka Tillu.

The victim, Nitesh, was the brother of a jailed criminal, Pravesh, who reportedly belongs to Gogi’s gang, senior police officers associated with the probe said.

Police said Nitesh suffered bullets in his chest, back and abdomen, after which he fell off the bike and died on the spot at around 11 am on Saturday. The attackers fled on their bike.

“Prime facie, it appears that the attackers were waiting for Nitesh. They chased Nitesh’s bike and shot him dead from a close range. Some locals rushed and informed Nitesh’s family members about the firing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that several teams have been working on the case. “We have some leads about the attackers. They will be caught soon,” said the DCP.

The CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and the routes taken by the suspects while fleeing are being scanned for clues, the police said.