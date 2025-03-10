Delhi constable accuses colleague of rape on pretext of marriage

A DelhiPolice constable has alleged she was raped by a fellow constable in December last year on the pretext of marriage in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Sunday, adding that the complaint was filed on Friday after the woman realised that she was pregnant. According to police, the accused has not been suspended yet. (Representational image)

According to officers aware of the matter, both the suspect and the woman are posted with Delhi Police, however, at different police stations. The man has been summoned for questioning in connection with the case.

A senior police officer said the complainant’s husband — also a police constable — died in 2018. In 2019, she joined the Delhi Police as a constable. As per the FIR, police said the woman, in her late 20s, met the accused while they were on a security duty at a stadium in 2022-23.

“The woman told us that they became friends as they are both from Vaishali in Bihar. She alleged that in December last year, she had gone to meet the accused and also introduced him to her father. Later, the accused allegedly came back to her place when she was alone and raped her on the pretext of marriage,” an officer said.

Police said the woman has filed a complaint and has submitted her medical reports too. She was also taken for a medical examination.

Sudhanshu Verma, additional deputy commissioner of police (North) confirmed that an FIR has been lodged after the woman constable approached the Wazirabad police station. “We are conducting an enquiry and verifying the allegations. As per initial enquiry, we found they were both from Bihar and met each other a few years back. The woman has accused the constable of raping her on the pretext of marriage,” he said.