Delhi govt decides to take over private schools for violating RTE norms

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to take over the management of a private aided school in Punjabi Bagh after receiving complaints from parents about arbitrary extra fees allegedly being charged in violation of the Right to Education (RTE) act, 2009.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the government alleged that Swami Sivananda Memorial School in Punjabi Bagh was also deliberately failing its students and asking them to repeat the same grade. “Taking into account the complaints of parents, Delhi government constituted an inquiry committee for this matter. The committee found inadequacies in the functioning of the school and found that the issues raised by parents about the school are true. Upon presenting the report, the school management was given a chance to defend itself but they were unable to give any reasonable answers about the anomalies in its functioning,” the statement read.

“Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the school management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973,” the statement added.

Ashok Rao, general secretary of the society that runs school, denied all allegations and said that the management did not receive any communication from the Delhi government till Saturday evening. “The school has not changed any extra fees from parents. What government is referring to as extra are charges parents willingly accepted to pay for some additional facilities. Besides, the school did not fail anyone deliberately. If we were failing students like that, we would not have had 500-plus enrollment that we have currently.”