Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC dismisses plea to cancel nomination of aap candidate

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2025 06:20 AM IST

A bench of justice Subramonium Prasad ruled that the petition was not maintainable, as it did not challenge a specific election

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea that sought directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel Delhi employment minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat’s nomination for the upcoming assembly elections, rejecting allegations that he filed a false affidavit concealing material information.

ECI was represented by advocate Siddhant Kumar. (HT Archive)
ECI was represented by advocate Siddhant Kumar. (HT Archive)

Ahlawat, contesting from Sultanpur Majra on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, was challenged by petitioner Satish Chauhan, a resident of the constituency.

A bench of justice Subramonium Prasad ruled that the petition was not maintainable, as it did not challenge a specific election.

“How is it maintainable (as an election petition) in the eyes of law? A false affidavit given to the returning officer is an offence under Section 125A of the Representation of People’s Act. I’m dismissing the plea straight on the ground that you are not calling any particular election in question,” the bench told advocate Deepak Chauhan, who appeared for the petitioner.

The court’s decision came days after another bench had rejected a similar plea from Chauhan on maintainability grounds. A bench of justice Jyoti Singh, on January 29, had advised him to file an election petition instead.

In his plea, Chauhan alleged that Ahlawat, while filing his nomination, had suppressed details about his criminal antecedents and assets, and accused him of misleading ECI in previous elections in 2008 and 2020.

ECI was represented by advocate Siddhant Kumar.

Chauhan’s petition also sought to stop Ahlawat’s pensionary benefits, but the court dismissed this, noting that the Election Commission had no authority over such matters. “You are seeking to put the pension on hold. It is not a work of the election commission,” the bench remarked.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On