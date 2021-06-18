Delhi man held for murder, dumping body in pit

New Delhi Six days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found in a pit behind a temple in outer Delhi’s Garhi Rindhala village near Kanjhawala, the Delhi police on Friday said they arrested his 32-year-old friend who allegedly murdered the victim over a financial dispute. Police said they also arrested an associate of the accused for allegedly providing him safe shelter to evade arrest.

After the victim’s autopsy report revealed that he was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, the police, in its FIR, mentioned charges of unnatural offences in addition to murder and destruction of evidence. However, senior police officers associated with the investigation said that during questioning, the accused allegedly said that he did not remember the sexual assault as he was under the influence of alcohol and a narcotic drug at the time of the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that around 6 am on June 12, the police were informed about an unknown man’s body lying in a pit behind a temple in Garhi Rindhala village. The body was preserved in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital’s mortuary while efforts were made to identify the victim.

“Our teams checked several CCTV cameras on the roads leading to the spot where the body was found. We focussed our probe on an i-20 car that was being rashly driven on nearby roads some three hours before the body was found. The car’s ownership was established and the deceased was identified as the vehicle owner,” said DCP Tayal.

Police said that the prime suspect was arrested from Kanjhawala on Thursday, following investigation that revealed that he was the last person seen with the deceased. The suspect allegedly revealed that the victim often borrowed money from him for buying liquor and drugs but never returned them.

“The arrested man has revealed that his friend (the victim) often troubled him for money and also threatened to kill him whenever he refused. He reportedly wanted to get rid of the continued harassment, so he decided to kill him,” said an investigator.

On the night of June 11, the investigator said, the two consumed alcohol and drugs, after which the accused allegedly strangled his friend. Later, he drove around with the body and dumped him in the pit behind the temple. The suspect later abandoned the vehicle in an isolated spot in Kanjhawala from where it was recovered, police said.