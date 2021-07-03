Delhi Police begin public hearings

New Delhi: Assistant commissioners of police across the city held the first ‘Jan Sunwai’ -- the public meeting initiative announced by the new Delhi Police commissioner Balaji Srivastava -- on Saturday, drawing people from all walks of life who discussed their grievances with the senior police officers.

Besides public safety issues and file new complaints, the participants sought status of their complaints, senior police officers asking not to be named. The meetings were held between 4pm-6pm.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “It will be a regular practice now. The police commissioner has directed all officers that members of the public who come to the Jan Sunwai must be attended to and properly heard for appropriate action on their complaints. All ACPs of the sub divisions must be available during the notified public hearing time.”

Most of the meetings were held in the open lawns of police stations to ensure Covid protocols were followed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ram Sunder, who is in charge of Sangam Vihar and other police stations, said, “We held the public hearing today. In between meeting residents and listening to their suggestions, we also helped mediate in some long-running disputes over petty issues. There were problems such as water flowing outside a man’s house from his neighbours house, which has become a bone of contention. We all met and agreed on the best solution. They were all convinced. We told them to meet us again next week if there were other problems.”

Sangam Vihar is one of largest unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

Meanwhile, in Sarita Vihar , Guptesh A, a resident of B-block, said he was passing by Apollo hospital when police officers told him about the public hearing. “I was curious and went there just to see what was happening. I was asked by a senior officers, if I wished to express my problem or grievance. I did not have any problem as such but asked them to increase night patrolling in the area.”

Security for I-Day discussed

Srivastava also met senior officers on Saturday to discuss arrangements and enforcement of protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the security preparations for the Independence Day next month.

“In view of a probable third wave of Covid-19, the commissioner told all district deputy commissioners of police (DCP) to not let their guard down and ensure that steps are taken to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour in all public places. Against the backdrop of reports of crowding in some prominent markets, he directed the DCPs to seek proactive involvement of the stakeholders such as markets and residents’ welfare associations to implement the DDMA guidelines,” Biswal said.

During the meeting, the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations were also discussed. “All district DCPs have been directed to focus on anti-terror measures that include checking of hotels and guest houses, verification of tenants and domestic helps, checking used car-dealers and cyber cafes etc. and also reactivate the ‘eyes and ears’ scheme for information gathering and vigil over suspicious and nefarious activities,” Biswal added.

The importance of security ahead of independence was also reiterated by the new police commissioner’s first message to his force in a letter on Saturday. “ Let me remind you that next month is the 74th anniversary of the Independence Day Celebrations. We must ensure that there is no terror incident on that day or before,” Srivastava wrote to the 80000 strong Delhi police force.