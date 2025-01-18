Delhi: Row erupts over screening of documentary on AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Delhi police of preventing the screening of a documentary film made on the party at an event in the national capital on Saturday- a claim the Delhi police have rejected saying that this is a standard process during elections as the said event had no permission from the district election officer’s (DEO) office. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The screening of the documentary titled ‘Unbreakable’ was cancelled at the last moment on Saturday morning with the AAP alleging that the Delhi police got the event cancelled on the direction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP over the issue. “A film has been made on Aam Aadmi Party. Today, where this film was to be shown to journalists, look there, BJP prevented the screening of this film by deploying a huge police force. BJP is very scared of this film. Why? Why does BJP want to stop this film? What is there in this film that BJP is scared of? This film exposes all the secrets behind the scenes when AAP leaders were wrongly arrested. It exposes the illegal and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government,” said Kejriwal in a post on X.

The Delhi police in a statement said: “As elections have been declared, political parties have to apply for permission through single window system at DEO office (that is DM office). This is a standard process during elections. For the said event, no such permission was taken and hence it would have been a violation of guidelines. We urge all parties to follow the elections rules and regulations at this time.”

An AAP official said the film had been made by the producer and it was a private screening, and no permission was required because it was not related to elections.

“It was not an election campaign, no posters or banners of any political party were put up, no votes were being sought during the screening. Why is the BJP scared,” said Kejriwal during a press conference.

The former Delhi chief minister said the documentary shows the story behind the arrest of AAP leaders and how they were put in jail.

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X said: “It’s 11 O’clock. ‘Announcement Minister’ Arvind Kejriwal has not made any new announcement yet. The fear of losing the election has led to such a situation that every day we wake up in the morning, make an announcement and then go to sleep. We wake up the next day, make an announcement again and then go to sleep. After the elections, they do not remember any of the announcements made by them.”