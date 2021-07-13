Delhi skill university announces exchange programme with Japan

New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday announced a skill-based exchange programme between youngsters of India and Japan which is expected to launch in October.

“We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, especially Delhi to Japan,” said vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra at the MoU signing ceremony.

Trainees selected under the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) will get the opportunity to visit Japan, train in specific skills, and get paid internships in the country.

“The TITP program is expected to be launched by October 2021. In addition to learning skill education, the students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Japan,” the Delhi government said in a statement Tuesday.

On July 6, DSEU began accepting admission applications for its first batch of students. The university will offer 12 job-oriented undergraduate courses, six B. Tech courses, and 15 diploma courses. Initially, the university will admit 6,000 students of which, 4,500 will be enrolled in diploma courses and 1,500 in degree courses.