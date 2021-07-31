Delhi: Three arrested, two minors detained over vegetable vendor’s murder

Two days after a 35-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death with an ice-pick allegedly during a robbery near Adarsh Nagar metro station, police on Saturday said they arrested three men and apprehended two minor boys for the crime, and recovered around ₹4,300 they reportedly stole from the victim.

“All five used to consume drugs and they committed the crime to arrange money for it... Two of them were previously involved in a few cases of robbery and theft. We have recovered the weapon used in the crime and blood stained clothes that the suspects were wearing at the time of the offence,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

The arrested men were identified as Ajay alias Deepak (22), Aslam Ali (21), and Mukesh (21), all residents of Adarsh Nagar.

Police said they received a call regarding an accident and an injured person near Adarsh Nagar metro station around 4 am on July 29. The injured man, later identified as Jitender Yadav, was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Though a case of death due to road accident was registered, Yadav’s autopsy revealed stab wounds, following which police checked CCTV cameras around the spot where he was found bleeding.

Through video footage and local enquiry, it was revealed that Yadav was attacked by five persons for resisting a robbery bid.

Yadav’s family members blocked the main road outside Azadpur Mandi for nearly three hours on July 29 after learning about the robbery bid. They called off their protest only after the police informed them that IPC sections of robbery and murder were added to the case.

“Our teams identified and nabbed the suspects on Friday,” the DCP added.