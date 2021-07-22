Delhi to get 50 battery swapping stations soon

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which operates Delhi’s CNG distribution, is planning to launch 50 battery swapping and charging points at its CNG stations across the Capital, a move, that senior officials of the Delhi government said, is likely to boost the electric autorickshaws, for which the Delhi government has decided to reserve 4,000 permits.

“IGL is looking to diversify beyond the CNG and PNG distribution. It will soon foray into providing electric charging points. To start with, the company is planning to start with 50 battery swapping facilities at its CNG stations. It will support the fleet of 4,000 e-autos, which will be granted permits by the Delhi government. It is likely to be commissioned by the end of this year,” said a senior official.

Currently, Delhi has at least 85 charging points for electric vehicles. On July 14, the Delhi government floated a tender to select vendors for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in spaces such as shopping malls, theatres, multiplexes, departmental stores, hospitals and residential areas.

This is separate from the tenders floated and work orders issued by the government to empanel vendors who will be setting up 500 EV charging points across 100 locations--most of them in bus depots and outside metro stations in the city.

Records seen by HT show that since August last year, when the EV policy was announced, Delhi registered over 13,963 EVs. Of these, 8,012 (57.3%) vehicles got the incentives offered by the Delhi government. Of the 8,012 EVs, 4,782 (59.6%) new e-rickshaws were given subsidies under the EV policy --- the highest among all vehicle categories. This was followed by electric two-wheelers, 1,340 of which received the benefits. Only 610 e-cars were registered from August last year till July 20.

On August 7, the AAP government notified the Delhi EV Policy 2020 that was unveiled by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in December 2019 with an aim to reduce air pollution and kickstart the economy by spurring the demand for electric vehicles. It envisages that 25% of all new vehicle registrations should be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2024. The policy offers subsidies, and road tax and registration free waivers, for electric vehicles bought in the Capital.