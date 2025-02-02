Delhi’s Budget allocations remain similar to last 3 years

New Delhi: The Union government’s allocation for Delhi in the Union Budget 2025-2026 remained similar to earlier years with a marginal increase for a specific project. The central assistance to Delhi was stagnant at ₹951 crore. The same allocation has been made for the past three years. However, a central assistance for externally aided projects of ₹380 crore was announced, specifically for the Chandrawal water treatment plant. This was ₹280 crore last year and another ₹100 crore has been added this year. People watching the live telecast of the Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

Delhi’s oldest water treatment plant is at Chandrawal, which was set up in 1935. With Delhi constantly facing water supply shortage, the project to build a new treatment plant of 126mgd capacity in Chandrawal was awarded in August 2019 under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). About 80% of the work is complete and the plant is expected to be ready this year.

There was no separate allocation for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that is currently working on phase IV of its expansion with the biggest network in the country, while a combined budget allocation of ₹31,239 crore was made for all metro projects across the country.

Meanwhile, ₹2,918 crore has been allotted to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for construction and expansion of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that started operations in Delhi from January. The biggest RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan is still under construction and is expected to be ready by mid-2025. NCRTC was allocated ₹3,855 crore last year.