Dengue stings 42 more in Lucknow

Lucknow: The cumulative count of active dengue cases rose in Lucknow yet again with 42 fresh infections reported from across the city on Tuesday. Thankfully, none of these patients required hospital admission.

Among the new cases, four infections each were reported from Aliganj, Turiaganj, Chander Nagar, Indira Nagar, NK Road, and Aishbagh. Meanwhile, three cases each were found in Silver Jubilee, Malihabad, Chinhat, Red Cross, and Kaiserbagh areas.

On the day, the health and malaria department teams surveyed 3,201 houses to check for mosquito-breeding conditions. During the drive, owners of 15 houses were served a notice after authorities found mosquito larvae.