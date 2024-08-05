Dengue strikes Prayagraj, 12 cases reported

Dengue has knocked on the doors of Prayagraj and so far, 12 patients have been found infected in the district including eight in the city limits and four in the rural areas. Two of these patients are being treated in the hospital, informed district medical and health officials on Sunday. Preparations have been made by the health department to effectively treat dengue patients and beds have been reserved in hospitals by forming a joint team of 10 departments. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

As per the officials, dengue patients have been found in Teliarganj, Sulem Sarai, Civil Lines Rajapur, Daraganj, near Allahabad High Court Pani ki Tanki and Mohitsimganj areas of the city, besides two patients have been reported in the High Court Panki ki Tanki area and one patient each in the other localities. In the villages, four people have been found infected in Ullaspur of Handia and Hathigahan of Kaudihar in trans-Ganga area besides Payasi Ka Pura of Meja and Deori Kala of Shankargarh in trans-Yamuna areas of the district.

Confirming the reports, district malaria officer, Anand Singh said that anti-larva and other insecticides are being sprayed in the areas where infected patients have been found. Other patients suffering from fever and coming for treatment to hospitals are also being examined to detect dengue, he added.

Municipal health officer of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, Dr Abhishek Singh said that based on the reports received from the health department, fogging and spraying of insecticides have been done in the infected urban areas.

Meanwhile, preparations have been made by the health department to effectively treat dengue patients and beds have been reserved in hospitals by forming a joint team of 10 departments.

According to Anand Singh, 25 beds each have been reserved in Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital besides 5 beds each in Moti Lal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital) and all in Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been reserved for dengue patients.

Surveillance teams have been asked to ensure cleanliness, awareness and fogging in dengue-affected sensitive areas. Instructions have also been given to make children also aware of the ways to protect themselves from mosquitoes in schools, he added.

Last year, 31 dengue patients were found in Naini, 24 in Jhunsi, 22 in Mundera, 19 in Bamrauli, 14 each in Sulem Sarai and Civil Lines, 12 in Dhumanganj, 8 each in Jhalwa and Kalindipuram areas of Prayagraj.