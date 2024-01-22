Deserted streets amid consecration livestream evoke nostalgia of Ramayana telecast

LUCKNOW One of the deserted streets of Lucknow during Pran Pratistha streaming. (HT Photo)

The usual hustle and bustle of Lucknow roads came to a standstill during Monday’s Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Whether at home or at screens set up at various spots across the city, individuals eagerly followed the live telecasts and screenings of the Ram Mandir consecration, evoking the memories of the weekly telecasts of Ramayana on TV. Also, the Pran Pratishtha day had been declared a holiday by the state government for all offices and educational institutes across the state.

Much of Gomti Nagar appeared deserted, with a few specific pockets designated for community screenings. Samta Mulak Chowk and 1090 Women’s Powerline crossing, usually bustling with traffic during office hours, saw minimal commuters. This trend extended to Polytechnic crossing, Lohia Path, and Shaheed Path, including Faizabad road areas such as Chinhat, Matiyari, and Kamta. The few vehicles visible predominantly displayed the saffron flag or stopped on the Gomti Nagar flyover to purchase one from hawkers.

While the streets remained empty, an equally vibrant scene unfolded at areas designated for public viewings of the consecration. Families gathered at these locations, with some making a day out of visiting different venues to witness the celebrations. Selfie points at 1090 Crossing featured a large screen showing the livestream, with people taking pictures next to a life-size cut-out of Lord Ram.

“We’ve come here with our whole family as we wanted to see it on a big screen, and the bright sun has made the day even better. It’s a serene feeling,” said Asha Kumari, a Mahanagar resident who attended with her husband, daughters, and grandson. A group of students living in Lucknow, without a TV at home, decided to soak in the fervor. “We headed out to see the decked-up city, but no one was on the streets, so we went to 1090 to watch Pran Pratistha on the big screen with friends and other devotees,” said Lucky Yadav, 21, along with his friends Sundaram Kashyap and Raunak Kashyap from Chinhat.

Immediately after the Pran Pratistha, hundreds of people from various age groups and backgrounds gathered at 1090 to celebrate. While some expressed their enthusiasm by chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans, others preferred to celebrate through dance. “We could not stop ourselves, so we danced our hearts out,” said Anju Nigam and Deepali Nigam, who came with their family from Hussainganj. “Our celebration started yesterday and will continue all of today,” the women added.