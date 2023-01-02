Devotees throng Mathura temples, Taj too witnesses New Year rush

Mathura and Agra were among those places most visited by people on the New Year.

In Mathura, people sought an auspicious start to the year by visiting various temples, while in Agra, the iconic Taj Mahal, was in big demand among the youth.

Long queues of devotees were seen at Sri Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan as people sought an auspicious beginning to the New Year on Sunday.

Over one lakh devotees had offered prayers at this famous temple amid tight security arrangements on Saturday too.

The Sri Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan was decorated with coloured balloons for the occasion and was in great demand among the devotees. The temple of Dwarkadeesh in Mathura, another renowned religious venue too was much in demand among devotees who also offered prayers to Yamuna at Vishram ghat nearby. The temples at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi, Goverdhan, Barsana and Gokul were among other most-visited temples.

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, some 60 kilometers away, also drew people in large numbers. Around 35000 people had visited the Taj Mahal on Saturday too.

According to rough estimate, more than 35,000 visitors reached Taj Mahal on Saturday, the last day of 2022 and inflow was even more on Sunday and made best use of bright sunshine on very first day of year in shadows of monument of love built in white marble. There was increased inflow of visitors at Agra Fort, Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri, Itimad-ud-daula compared to other days.