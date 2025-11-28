A day ahead of Union coal secretary Vikram Dev Dutt’s visit to Dhanbad to review the progress of the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA), deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan on Thursday conducted an extensive on-site inspection of Belgarhia, the core resettlement township for families displaced from fire-affected zones of Jharia. Dhanbad DC reviews Jharia rehabilitation work ahead of Union coal secretary’s visit

The Coal Secretary is scheduled to hold a detailed review meeting with JRDA officials and visit Belgarhia on Friday as part of his day-long engagements in the district.

During Thursday’s inspection, the DC reviewed preparations and amenities being readied for the secretary’s visit. Ranjan said the district administration and JRDA were focused on ensuring that displaced families receive all facilities and welfare-scheme benefits promised under the revised rehabilitation framework.

He said the aim was to develop housing comparable to premium apartment complexes, with 24×7 electricity and water supply, street lighting and security. “A dedicated police outpost (TOP) is under construction here to strengthen safety, and all surrounding roads are being upgraded with a plan to convert them into four-lane stretches. In the coming years, this area will emerge as one of the well-developed zones of Dhanbad,” he added.

Ranjan said livelihood support was also being prioritised. Twenty e-rickshaws have already been distributed to local youths, and further interactions will be held to assess their expectations and create additional employment avenues.

The DC also visited the newly built administrative block, shopping complex, skill development centre, the under-construction police TOP and other upcoming infrastructure in the township.

The review comes at a time when JRDA’s revised master plan charts one of the country’s largest rehabilitation exercises. As per the plan, 104,946 families from 595 fire-affected sites are to be relocated. Of them, 3,206 are legal title-holders and 72,882 are listed as encroachers. A total of 33,985 houses are to be constructed — 15,713 by BCCL and 18,272 by JRDA.

Director DRDB Rajeev Ranjan, ADM (Supply) Jiaul Ansari, DSO Pankaj Kumar and other officials accompanied the DC during the visit.

