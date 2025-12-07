Dhanbad gas leak: NDRF sets up camp, surveys area

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ranchi carried out an extensive survey in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih region on Sunday, following reports of gas seepage, and detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide in certain pockets of Naya Dhowra, officials familiar with the matter said. A NDRF team from Ranchi carried out an extensive survey in Dhanbad’s Kenduadih region on Sunday (HT Photo)

The reported toxic gas leak in Rajput Basti under the Kenduadih colliery belt left two women dead and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents since last Wednesday.

On Sunday, the NDRF team recorded a CO concentration of 1,680 parts per million (PPM), a reading officials described as one that requires close scientific monitoring, though precautionary steps have already been put in place.

Officials said the 32-member NDRF unit has set up camp at Kenduadih police station and is mapping affected areas with multi-gas detectors, working alongside technical experts from Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).

Assistant commandant Vinay Kumar, who is leading the NDRF operations, said the team was taking repeated readings to understand the pattern of seepage in different neighbourhoods.

“We are assessing gas concentrations across various parts of the area. Some pockets have shown higher readings, but continuous monitoring is helping us keep the situation under control,” he said.

Explaining why CO levels require careful assessment, he added, “Carbon monoxide binds with haemoglobin, so we are conducting frequent checks and marking locations with elevated readings. This is mainly to ensure early awareness and safety for residents.”

During the survey, a woman in the locality felt unwell and was taken to a hospital, where officials said her condition was stable.

The NDRF’s on-ground assessment comes amid intensified administrative action.

On Saturday, Dhanbad deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan said the district administration was treating the situation with “the highest urgency”, and that coordinated multi-agency teams were reviewing evacuation needs and providing medical support. “Our teams are continuously monitoring the site. The safety of residents is our top priority,” he said.

Around 400 residents had been shifted to safer locations by Saturday, with camps set up in affected bastis to conduct rapid household surveys and identify families willing to relocate. Residents have been offered temporary accommodation at Belgadia and Karmatand Township.

A high-level review meeting involving the DC, BCCL CMD and technical experts noted that gas appeared to be escaping from both sides of residential pockets and the adjoining highway, prompting advisories for slow vehicular movement and timely evacuation of nearby houses.

Early expert readings recorded CO concentrations up to 1,500 PPM—nearly 30 times above harmful exposure levels.

A district-level inquiry team led by additional collector Vinod Kumar also inspected Rajput Basti, Naya Dhowra and Masjid Mohalla, and visited Kustaur Regional Hospital, where affected patients are under care.

The deaths of Lalita Devi (65) and Priyanka Devi (49) are under medical examination, with post-mortem reports awaited for confirmation of cause.