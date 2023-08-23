Park for kids to come up on Prayagraj land freed from Atiq

The district administration is to construct a park for children on a big plot of land freed from slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed in 2020. The plot was grabbed by Atiq and was in the name of his deceased father, Haji Feroz. Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

Atiq grabbed massive properties in different areas of Prayagraj using his influence and terror. After the regime change in the state, a crackdown was launched against mafia and gangsters during which lands grabbed by Atiq were also freed. One of the bigger plots of land freed by administration in Lukarganj area was used for construction of 76 flats for the poor.

Another of Atiq’s illegal properties included a plot of land on which he had constructed a cold storage. The 400 square yards prime land was freed by the administration in 2020. After its measurement, it was decided by the administration to build another residential building for the poor. However, it was later found that the plot comes under flood-affected areas. As per the rules no construction can be done here.

In such a situation the revenue department is now handing over the freed plot of land to Prayagraj Development Authority. As no construction can be done here, the plot will now be used for building a a park and meditation centre.

Kunwar Pankaj, chief revenue officer, said that as the plot is ina prime location it will now be used as a park.