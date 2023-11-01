Drone seizure in Amritsar: Farmer among 2 booked

AMRITSAR The accused have been identified as Kirandeep Singh of Attari and Bhagwant Singh of Muhawa village. (Getty image)

Police have booked two persons, including a farmer, following recovery of a drones in Amritsar sector on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kirandeep Singh of Attari and Bhagwant Singh of Muhawa village. Police said Kirandeep is a farmer and one of the drones was recovered from his farmland in Attari.

A quadcopter was recovered during a joint search operation of by the BSF and Punjab Police on Monday evening. The drone was in a broken condition.

In another incident, the police booked Bhagwant Singh after a quadcopter was recovered near Rorawala border outpost. DSP Attari Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said both the accused were booked under the Aircraft Act at Gharinda police station.

