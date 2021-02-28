IND USA
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
others

Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a “dry run” from Monday at four government-run hospitals in the city, prior to opening the Covid vaccination drive to the general population, under phase two of the drive.

This comes after directives from the state government to all the district administrations and municipal corporations.

Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.

As per the central government directives, under phase two of the nationwide vaccination drive, all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years, with specified co-morbidities, will be covered.

The CoWin app which has been in use since January 2 for the vaccination of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Frontline workers (FLWs) has now been updated to version 2.0, which is a population-scale software with the capacity of processing several thousands of entries.

However, local authorities are yet to get the vaccinator modules, expected to come in by late Sunday night or Monday morning.

In addition to the vulnerable population, under the phase two the fundamental shift is that citizens in the identified age groups, as also those healthcare workers and frontline who have been missed the present phase of vaccination, can select vaccination centres of their choice.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief said, “We have finalised four government hospitals in the city which include BJ Medical college (Sassoon), Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Sutar hospital, where the dry run will be conducted on Monday. This means that once we get the vaccinator module for the targeted population we will check if its runs smoothly and then, take a further call of action. There are 12-13 MPJAY empanelled private hospitals and also more than 20 CGHS hospitals in the city, but they will not be part of phase two of the vaccination drive as of now.”

Under phase two, the specified comorbidities for those aged between 45 and 59 include, diabetes, hypertension, kidney/liver/cardiac ailments and blood- related disorders like sickle cell disease, bone marrow failure or thalassemia.

Beneficiaries will be able to self register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal, or through on-site registrations. All beneficiaries will be issued a digital QR code-based provisional (on receiving the first does), and final (on receiving second dose), certificate. Vaccination will be free of charge at the Government vaccination centres. The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhar card or electoral ID) and certificate of co-morbidity (if required).

