DTCP issues notice to 4183 property owners in DLF phase 1 to 5, seeks objections

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Gurugram, recently issued a public notice to owners of 4,183 properties in DLF Phases 1-5, giving them an opportunity to file objections opposing the punitive action taken against them for violations such as “illegal” construction and “commercial” activities in residential properties. The owners can file their replies with respect to the properties listed in the notice by December 31. (Parveen kumar/HT)

The notice was issued on December 3 following the directives of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, and uploaded to DTCP website on Wednesday along with details of the properties that allegedly violated government norms. The owners can file their replies with respect to the properties listed in the noticeby December 31.

According to DTCP officials, the high court had issued verbal directions to the department to issue a public notice allowing property owners to file the objections.

The notice, issued by DTCP’s enforcement wing, stated: “In compliance of directions passed by the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, it is informed to all the owner(s)/resident(s) of DLF Phase 1 to 5, Gurugram, that the list of violations as detected and submitted on 22.01.2025 has been duly uploaded on the website of Department of Town & Country Planning, Haryana. The owner(s)/violator(s)/affected parties may submit their objections/ representation with respect to the uploaded lists in this office along with their contact address and telephone number by 31.12.2025, after such date, no objections/ representations will be accepted.” The department also uploaded a supplementary list of violations detected later, the notice said.

DTCP officials said they found violations in these properties, mostly plots and houses,and a report was submitted to the high court on January 22. An additional list of inspections conducted from January 23 to April 4 was also submitted, and both the reports have been uploaded to the department website.

Officials added that after legal action was initiated against the owners for violations, they approached the Supreme Court and submitted that a majority of them were not heard by the DTCP.

Following their petition, the Supreme Court in its October 28 order directed the state government to issue a comprehensive notice, and ensure that all affected parties were given a hearing and allowed to file objections, officials added.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said that illegal construction and commercial activities in residential properties are a direct violation of the Haryana Development and Regulation Act. “Further action will be taken in accordance with the High Court’s guidelines. It is mandatory for the owners to submit the approved building plan, occupation certificate, and photographs of the house along with their reply,” he said.

Owners who have their properties listed in the notice can file objections on the DTCP website along with supporting evidence/documents to the DTCP’s enforcement office by December 31, 2025.