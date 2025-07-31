DU lays out rules for multiple exits in UG courses

Delhi University (DU), on Tuesday, issued a detailed notification laying out the modalities for implementation of the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit scheme (ME-ME) in the undergraduate programmes of the university. The scheme comes under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. The scheme comes under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022. (HT Photo)

The notification outlines that students pursuing undergraduate studies at DU have the flexibility to exit their programme after completing any even semester and re-enter within a stipulated period.

DU registrar, Vikas Gupta, said, “This comes under the UGCF implemented in 2022. The university has given certificates to students who exit in a year. However, with the first batch of UG fourth year set to start this academic session, the university wanted to lay out the modalities once more to avoid any confusion.”

The scheme is based on an academic credit system, where one credit corresponds to one hour of teaching or two hours of practical or field work per week. “The total national learning hours for one year of education/ learning shall be 1,200 hours per year,” the notification mentioned.

Under the ME-ME system, students will be eligible to get an undergraduate certificate after completing the first year (Semester II) with 44 credits. On completing two years (Semester IV), they will get 88 credits and can earn an undergraduate diploma. Students exiting after three years (Semester VI) with 132 credits will be eligible for a bachelor’s degree and those who complete the full four-year course (Semester VIII) with 176 credits can graduate with a bachelor’s degree with honours, honours with research, or honours with entrepreneurship, depending upon the programme and choice of the student.

The provisions also allow re-entry in the same college and same programme as well. “Credits earned shall be valid for redemption for a maximum duration of seven years,” the notification mentions.

The notification includes detailed tables outlining scenarios for re-entry after exiting in the first, second, or third year.

For instance, a student exiting after the first year and returning within three years can rejoin in the second year and eventually earn a four-year honours degree, provided the total required credits are earned. A student who exited after the second year can re-enter in the third year with a gap of up to four years. A student can earn honours degree or honours with research or honours with entrepreneurship (as applicable) for gap years of up to three years, students with four years of gap can earn up to degree or honours degree.

The university has clarified that any disputes or interpretation issues regarding these rules will be resolved by the vice chancellor, whose decision will be final. A separate guideline for lateral entries from other universities is expected to be issued later.