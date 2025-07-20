Dumping waste in drainage lines is now a criminal offence: MCG

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has taken serious note of deliberate dumping of solid waste and debris into the city’s sewer and drainage lines — an act it has now declared a punishable offence under municipal regulations. The issue came to light during intensive sewer cleaning operations carried out in multiple areas, such as Rajendra Park, Anjana Colony, Indira Colony, Surat Nagar, Daulatabad Industrial Area, and Vishnu Garden, where residents have been facing persistent sewer overflow problems. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has taken serious note of deliberate dumping of solid waste and debris into the city’s sewer and drainage lines. (HT PHOTO)

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that during the cleaning drive, civic teams found that the underground sewer networks were clogged not due to systemic failure, but because of indiscriminate dumping of large, non-biodegradable objects. “Items found obstructing the lines included cement bags, heavy stones, plastic sheets, polythene bags filled with garbage, and even bedding materials like quilts and mattresses. These objects had severely choked the system, disrupting the natural flow of wastewater and rendering regular cleaning efforts ineffective,” he said.

In Ward 34, where the issue has been particularly acute, MCG has launched an intensive cleaning campaign. Teams are working round-the-clock to clear blockages and restore proper flow. Ward councillor Surekha Chauhan has been monitoring the work on site. The MCG commissioner has been regularly inspecting the sites to ensure swift restoration of sewer infrastructure.

Dahiya has issued a stern warning, stating that the act of dumping waste or heavy objects into sewer or drainage lines is a criminal offence and will be dealt with accordingly. “We are working tirelessly to provide citizens with a clean and functional drainage system. However, if certain anti-social elements are found deliberately sabotaging these efforts, they will not be spared. Legal action will be taken against identified offenders,” Dahiya said. He also appealed to the people to act not just as complainants but as collaborators—urging them to support the civic body by reporting such behaviour and helping identify culprits in their neighbourhoods.

He further added that if such violations continue, MCG will increase surveillance in affected areas and initiate legal proceedings against those responsible. Future incidents of sewer sabotage will be dealt with firmly, with the intention of setting strong precedent.

Local residents have appreciated the MCG’s initiative, acknowledging that the problem is not merely administrative but deeply social. Many believe that without collective civic responsibility and community awareness, even the best municipal efforts may fall short. The consensus is clear-- public cooperation is essential for long-term change.

MCG’s current efforts mark a crucial step in the city’s broader mission to build a cleaner, healthier Gurugram. As authorities crack down on violations, citizens too must rise to the occasion—ensuring that the city’s sewer lines carry only what they’re designed for.