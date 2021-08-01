DU’s admission portal opens today; 70k seats in over 60 colleges up for grabs

From Monday, the Delhi University will begin online registration for merit-based admissions to around 70,000 undergraduate seats in over 60 colleges. Applicants can visit the DU’s portal admission.uod.ac.in to register for the various courses till August 31. The first cut-off is expected to come out by the second week of September.

Like last year, the entire admission process will be conducted online. The university’s computer centre has revamped the admissions portal to make it more interactive, including adding an interactive chatbot for queries. The university will also be conducting webinars and tutorials to apprise students of the online admission process.

“Admissions to undergraduate merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as has been the practice in the past years. The admission branch, along with the principals of colleges, is working on modalities to decide the cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions,” said registrar Vikas Gupta.

While most of the under graduate courses follow a merit-based admission process, admissions to nine UG courses are done through the DU entrance test (DUET), conducted by the National Testing Agency in September.

The university received over 353,000 applications last year--the highest number of applications it received for its undergraduate courses--as the registration window was open for around three months.

With around 80% UG applicants graduating from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, this year’s Class 12 results are likely to have an impact on the cut-offs. Around 220,000 students scored 90% and above this year with 70,000 of them scoring around 95% or more.

The university has also decided to retain last year’s eligibility criteria of various courses. The fee for merit-based and entrance-based admissions, registration, and cancellation will also remain the same. The university will not conduct sports and extra-curricular activities (ECA) trials this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Admissions for the 5% of supernumerary seats reserved under sports and ECA categories collectively, in each course, will be conducted on the basis of certificates like last year.