ECI directs Bihar to complete election-related transfers by October 6

Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the Bihar administration to complete the exercise of mandatory transfers of officers and employees involved in election-related work by October 6, in view of the Assembly elections, which are expected to be announced early next month. Any officer or employee who has completed three years or more in the same district by November 30 will be compulsorily transferred. (Representative photo)

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal also sent separate letters to the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP), and all additional chief secretaries of various departments, citing the ECI’s September 22 letter.

The guidelines specify that as per the ECI’s policy, no officer or employee directly connected with election-related work will be allowed to remain posted in their home district, and any officer or employee who has completed three years or more in the same district by November 30 will be compulsorily transferred.

“The instructions shall cover not only officers appointed for specific election duties like District Education Officers (DEOs), Deputy District Education Officers (Dy. DEOs), Review Officers/Assistant Review Officers (RO/AROs), Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (EROs/AEROs), officers appointed as nodal officers of any specific election work, but also district officers like Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Deputy Collectors/Joint Collectors, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs), or any other officer of equal rank directly deployed for election work,” the letter says.

Also Read: BJP appoints election in-charges for Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

The order also applies to the police force, covering officials from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Commandants, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs), and inspectors.

However, personnel engaged in computerisation, special branches, and training have been exempted, as are officers who are not directly connected with elections, such as doctors, engineers, teachers and principals, etc.

Officers of the excise and prohibition department with over three years at the same posting will also face mandatory transfers.

Election Commission officials emphasised that these transfers aim to eliminate local influence, prevent partisan activities, and boost public confidence in the electoral process. “Rotating officers and preventing them from serving in their home districts ensures neutrality and reduces the risk of manipulation during polling,” an election official familiar with the directive said.

Also read: Why Congress remembered its 1940 session ahead of 2025 CWC meet in Bihar: Decoding the message

“If there are specific complaints of political bias or prejudice against any such government officer, which on enquiry are found to be substantiated, the CEO/ECI may order not only the transfer of such official but also appropriate departmental action against the said officer,” the guidelines state.

“Officers or officials against whom the commission has recommended disciplinary action in the past, which is pending or has resulted in a penalty, or those who have been charged for any lapse in any election or election-related work in the past, shall not be assigned any election-related duty,” it added.

Political analyst NK A Choudhary said that such measures are necessary to provide a level playing field for elections.