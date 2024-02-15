ED conducts raids on college run by BJD MLA over alleged money laundering charge

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday started multiple raids on the premises of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Prafulla Samal including an engineering college tun by him over money laundering allegations. The raids were conducted at premises of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Prafulla Samal. (Representative file photo)

The engineering college run by him is in Bhadrak district and there were allegations that he illegally encroached upon it decades ago.

The raid sby ED officials began at ten premises of Samal in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak including the Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology which has encroached upon at least 5 acres of government land decades ago.

Samal, who represents the Bhandaripokhari constituency of Bhadrak district, started the institute which offers technical and professional courses including B. Tech and MBA.

The ED is also conducting raids on the house of the former principal of the institute who allegedly played a key role in the land encroachment and money laundering.

According to people aware of the matter in the federal agency, the raids happened after the district police recently lodged a first information report (FIR) in which it was alleged that Samal and his son Prayaskanti, who is the president of the institute were involved in a multi-crore money laundering case.

The father-son duo allegedly swindled crores of rupees collected from students as fee to buy lands and flats in Bhubaneswar and other places.

The managing committee of the institute occupied nearly 5.12 acres of land that was kept for cremation ground of Barapada grampanchayat in Bhandaripokhari block in early 2000.

Academic building, girls’ hostel and a market complex have been built over the allegedly illegally acquired land amid opposition from people of Barapada panchayat.