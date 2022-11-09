ED gets 7-day custodial remand of Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law

The Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday produced Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Atif Raza before the court. Sessions Judge Santosh Rai ordered seven-day custody remand of Atif Raza to ED. Raza was arrested by ED on Monday from Gazipur district and was brought to Prayagraj on Tuesday morning.

The court accepted remand plea of Atif Raza from November 8, 5pm to November 15, 2 pm. The court said that medical examination of the accused should be conducted before and after his custody. Moreover, no third degree or harassment of the accused should be carried out during custody period. The court allowed the accused to contact his lawyer but they should not interfere in questioning of ED.

ED assistant director Saurabh Kumar produced plea of custody remand before the court. ED’s lawyer Omprakash Mishra demanded 14 days custodial remand of Atif Raza who is an accused in two cases of money laundering registered at Mau and Gazipur.

Public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari said that Atif Raza is accused of grabbing a government land and constructing a godown on it. An FIR under sections 419, 420, 433, 467, 468, 120 B and 3/4 money laundering had been registered against him. ED is investigating into the case of fraud which is worth over ₹15.31 crore. ED’s lawyer demanded his remand custody on the basis that ED needs more evidence in the case which can be obtained through questioning from the accused.

Meanwhile, ED officials were cautious after arrest of Raza who is MLA Abbas Ansari’s maternal uncle. Abbas was not aware of his uncle’s arrest until Tuesday night. Sources at ED said that they were questioned separately and were confronted on Tuesday night for matching their answers.

It is worth mentioning that Abbas received cash in his account from Atif Raza’s firm Vikas Constructions. However, Abbas was not accepting the allegations and was not giving satisfactory answers to questions by ED officials. After questioning from the duo, action will soon be taken against other accused, officials said.