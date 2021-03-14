Education dept probe into paper leak gives clean chit to SCERT

Bathinda An internal inquiry report of the state education department has given a clean chit to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The report was sought after question papers of pre-final tests appeared on social media before the exams were conducted.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the final exams, with paper setting and issue of pre-final tests with the SCERT. A random analysis of these question papers, including board classes of 10 and 12 show that the papers were uploaded on the eve of examination. To date, these test papers remain on YouTube with timeline descriptions on at least two channels. One of these channels has over 17 lakh views, the other has crossed 2 lakh views. Such large viewership is related to the question papers and answers posted on it.

On February 24, HT had reported details quoting the director-general of education department Mohammad Tayyab that action was being taken as complaints of the alleged leak of pre-final exams surfaced from a number of schools.

SCERT director Jagtar Singh refused to comment on the incidents and on pre-final question papers landing up on YouTube. PSEB controller of examination Janak Raj Mehrok said he had submitted a report to the board chairperson, with official reaction awaited.

“In her report, deputy director, academics, Amarjit Kaur Dalam stated that these questions papers were actually guess papers to facilitate students. She has ruled out paper leak,” Jagtar claimed.

Dalam, however, could not ascertain or evaluate the content posted on the two specific Youtube channels. This is even as several government school heads talk of the compromising of examination secrecy.

Classroom exams for Classes 6-12 started on February 15 till March 1. Uniform question papers for these classes were prepared centrally and dispatched to school heads through email on the eve of the examination.

Teachers from schools in Bathinda and adjoining districts reconfirm that students had easy access to the papers hours on the two YouTube channels, before the examination day. Instead of face-saving after the expose, authorities should have contacted teachers as the breach is widely acknowledged, the staff claims.

“This is a serious issue as government school students get 10-20% marks in different subjects on the basis of an assessment on these examinations. Authorities should have fixed accountability. The should examine over 200 video posts on YouTube channels and compare content with actual question papers,” said the head of a government school in Malwa region.

After the anomaly was highlighted, the authorities opted not to send digital copies of question papers for non-board classes of government schools. Final papers for various classes start on March 15. Sources in the education department said, this time, hard copies of question papers are being sent to schools to rule out any leak.