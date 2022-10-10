Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour in Prayagraj

Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated with religious fervour in old city area of Prayagaraj. Processions were taken out from different localities on Saturday night which continued till wee hours on Sunday, people recited ‘natia kalams’ and takrirs and replicas of Kaba, Meccah, Medina and prominent mosques of the world were taken out. ‘Fateha’ was performed in the Muslim households on Sunday morning.

Beautiful lighting and decorations were done in Muslim localities on Noorullah Road, Shahganj, Bahadurganj, Rasulpur, Kareli, Dariabad, Rani Mandi and other such areas. The processions taken out from these localities reached Daira-Shah-Ajmal where ‘naat’ and verses of Quran were recited.

All mosques of the city were also decorated while arrangements of ‘langar’ during the processions were also made. Grand celebration was held at Hazrat Shah Mohibullah Daira Khankah where religious heads threw light on life of Prophet Mohammad. Corporator Mohd Sadiq welcomed the guests. The grand procession taken out from Chowk Sabzi mandi passed from different localities and culminated at Lateef Market. Musab Khan, Mohd Kashif, Haji Gufran, Shahid Shakir and others were present.