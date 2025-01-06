Eight arrested in Agra for opening fire, killing passer-by

Eight people named in an FIR registered after the death of a man when they opened fire in Shastri Puram area, on New Year’s Eve, were arrested by the Agra police. Seven people were arrested on Monday while one was arrested after being injured in an encounter that took place on Sunday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference at police lines in Agra on Monday, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra city, Suraj Rai, said, “One of these eight was arrested after being injured in an encounter within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra. Seven others were arrested on Monday and all eight presented before the court in Agra and sent to jail. Illegal arms were recovered from these men, who had half a dozen cases registered against them, reflecting their criminal past.”

“In view of their criminal antecedents, plans are to book them under Gangsters’ Act. The criminal injured in an encounter was identified as KD Pandit aka Kalash Dixit aka Kuldeep Dixit aka KD Pandit and is the leader of one of the gangs involved in the firing,” the DCP said.

The man killed was identified as Aamir, in his 30s. His friend, Aakash Saxena, aka Akku, was involved in the incident and has now been arrested.

A case was registered at Sikandra police station on January 1 under section 191(2)/103(1) Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Those arrested included Kalash Dixit aka KD Pandit, the gang leader and his associates Mannu Yadav, Kaushik Sharma, Aakash aka Akku and Salman. Ravi Chaudhary, the leader of another gang was arrested along with Shubham Verma and Kishan Yadav.