Eight years of Yogi govt: Gorakhpur transforms into investor-friendly hub

Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur has emerged as an investor-friendly destination over the past eight years. From 2017 to 2025, the city attracted investments worth ₹11,618.75 crore, significantly boosting industrial growth. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has been developed along the lines of NOIDA, with 319 operational units generating 39,448 jobs in the region. This marks a stark contrast to the mere ₹29.33 crore industrial investment made between 2012 and 2017.

GIDA is now competing with NOIDA, attracting both national and multinational companies. The CM’s camp office at Gorakhnath Temple confirmed that GIDA has secured five major investments exceeding ₹100 crore each, including ₹1,200 crore from Keyan Industries, ₹1,100 crore from Varun Beverages, ₹500 crore from Ankur Udyog, and ₹400 crore from India Auto Wheel, along with the development of a Plastic Park and a Garment Park.

Additionally, an 800-acre Industrial Corridor along the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is underway, and a 5,500-acre land bank at Dhuriapar Industrial City is under development. These initiatives position Gorakhpur as a rising industrial powerhouse in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Indian Oil has already set up a compressed biogas plant in Dhuriapar, further strengthening the district’s industrial landscape.

Strong connectivity

The Yogi Adityanath government has invested ₹7,486.89 crore in constructing 1,492 km of roads, drastically improving road, rail, and air connectivity. Major projects include the Jungle Kauria-Sonauli Four-Lane Highway, the Gorakhpur Greenfield Bypass, a six-lane flyover from TP Nagar to Padley Ganj, a four-lane road from Pipraich to Gorakhpur, and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which is expected to be a game-changer for regional connectivity. These developments have played a crucial role in boosting the city’s economy and accessibility.

Knowledge city

Over the past eight years, Gorakhpur has transformed into a “Knowledge City” with major advancements in education. The city now hosts several prestigious institutions, including a Sainik School, Atal Residential School, Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya School, a government degree college, four government inter colleges, four ITIs, and two polytechnic institutes. Additionally, Gorakhpur now has four fully functional universities, with a fifth, a Forestry University, currently under development. This makes the city one of the few in India with such a strong educational infrastructure.

The establishment of the Sainik School in Gorakhpur provides students with the opportunity to not only join the armed forces. This is the second Sainik School in Uttar Pradesh under the UP Sainik School Society. With rapid industrialisation, infrastructure growth, and educational development, Gorakhpur is positioning itself as a major hub in eastern U.P.

ABDUR RAHMAN