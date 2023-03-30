Eights schools served notice over ‘poor’ traffic management, action plan sought

LUCKNOW District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar has served a notice to the managements of eight schools asking them to share an action plan to deal with the menace of traffic jams in their respective areas after school hours. The action comes after the district administration identified eight schools where the issue of poor traffic management is the most severe. The school managements are supposed to come up with a plan to deal with the jam frequently occurring in front of their schools. (HT Photo)

The district administration has made it clear to the school managements that they will have to take the onus of getting rid of the traffic snarls in front of their buildings. For this, the schools should take measures using their own resources. The DM, however, added that the district administration, police, the traffic police unit, and the transport department will cooperate in dealing with the problem of snarls, which often disrupt the pace of the traffic in front of these schools.

The schools that have been identified by the district magistrate-led committee include -- St. Francis College, Cathedral Church College, Lamartiniere Girls College, CMS Chowk, CMS Station Road, CMS Gomti Nagar, Jaipuria School, and Loreto Convent.

Sometimes even the traffic police unit finds itself in a spot because of the crowd mismanagement. Despite having space inside their campus, most of these schools don’t allow school vans or buses to park inside. After the final bell of school, the movement of these vans and buses, along with other private vehicles, lead to a chock-a-block.

According to the notice, the school managements are supposed to come up with a plan to deal with the jam frequently occurring in front of their schools. Subsequently, the monitoring committee, chaired by the district magistrate, will take the decision on the plan. Following this, the authorities will issue directives for tackling traffic jams.

“An action plan has been sought from these schools. These schools will have to make arrangements to deal with the jam. The district administration and the traffic department will help them. Our officials will help them in identifying the shortcomings and figuring out ways to deal with the problem,” said DM Suryapal Gangwar.

DM Gangwar added, “As the financial year is coming to an end, school managers asked us that the process of preparing the traffic plan should be carried out after March 31. We have accepted their request. After April 1, schools will give presentation in this regard. Traffic police officials will also be present during these presentations to suggest better ways of countering traffic jams.”