Elderly man killed in clash; two held

Jhunsi police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with murder of an elderly man during a clash over construction of wall on graveyard land on Saturday. Police teams have been formed for the arrest of the prime accused and his aides, police officials said. (Pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Ahmad Ali, 65, brother of the complainant Hikmat Ali.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per reports, Hikmat Ali, a resident of Havelia locality under Jhunsi police station, claimed that one Afzal and others were trying to grab graveyard land for past some time.

On Saturday, Afzal and his accomplices started construction of wall on the land which is registered as graveyard land of the village. Hikmat Ali and his family members were attacked by Afzal and others when they raised objection to it. Many persons of the family, including Hikmat Ali’s elder brother Ahmad Ali, were assaulted and injured by the accused.

Ahmad Ali was taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A named FIR was lodged against Afzal, Qayyum, Ashraf and 15 unnamed persons in this connection on complaint of Hikmat Ali for rioting, assault, murder and other charges. SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Qayyum and one Gulli have been arrested by police while efforts were on to trace and nab others.