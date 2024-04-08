 Elderly man killed in clash; two held - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Elderly man killed in clash; two held

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 08, 2024 07:34 AM IST

As per reports, a clash broke out between two groups over the alleged grabbing of land allocated for a graveyard in Jhunsi. The victim was assaulted during the clash and died during treatment.

Jhunsi police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with murder of an elderly man during a clash over construction of wall on graveyard land on Saturday. Police teams have been formed for the arrest of the prime accused and his aides, police officials said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Ahmad Ali, 65, brother of the complainant Hikmat Ali.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As per reports, Hikmat Ali, a resident of Havelia locality under Jhunsi police station, claimed that one Afzal and others were trying to grab graveyard land for past some time.

On Saturday, Afzal and his accomplices started construction of wall on the land which is registered as graveyard land of the village. Hikmat Ali and his family members were attacked by Afzal and others when they raised objection to it. Many persons of the family, including Hikmat Ali’s elder brother Ahmad Ali, were assaulted and injured by the accused.

Ahmad Ali was taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A named FIR was lodged against Afzal, Qayyum, Ashraf and 15 unnamed persons in this connection on complaint of Hikmat Ali for rioting, assault, murder and other charges. SHO of Jhunsi police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Qayyum and one Gulli have been arrested by police while efforts were on to trace and nab others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Elderly man killed in clash; two held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On