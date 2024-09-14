Electoral battle warms up, nominees reach out to voters in Ggm

Gurugram: Candidates from different political parties have intensified their election campaign and started canvassing for votes since the nomination process is now over and the field is clear for the electoral battle. Not only mainstream political party candidates but even independents are holding meetings, organising rallies and visiting condominiums to make an impact on voters. On Saturday, the BJP candidate from Badshahpur and former cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh said that this election will decide the leadership for the Ahirwal region, which falls predominantly in South Haryana and comprises a large majority of Ahirs. (HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, the BJP candidate from Badshahpur and former cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh said that this election will decide the leadership for the Ahirwal region, which falls predominantly in South Haryana and comprises a large majority of Ahirs also known as Yadavs.

Singh, who addressed a series of meetings in the constituency said that the leadership for Ahirwal will be strengthened only when the people of Badshahpur provide a landslide victory to the BJP in the elections. “You must recall the manner in which projects of South Haryana were approved during the period 2014 to 2019, when I was a minister in the state cabinet. This will happen again only if BJP wins in Badshahpur,” he said.

Singh added that he had joined the fray to fight for the development of Badshahpur and ensure that infrastructure projects such as metro, roads, waste management and other projects are completed on time. Rao Narbir Singh was addressing meetings at Dundahera, Noble Enclave, Carterpuri, Choma, Bajghera and Sarai Alawardi on Saturday.

Presenting the future roadmap of the Badshahpur constituency, the Badshahpur MLA said that Gurugram has many needs, which it is his dream to fulfil. “I want to build at least a dozen underpasses and elevated flyovers in Gurugram. Along with this, building four hospitals and four vegetable markets on the four corners of Gurugram will be my priorities,” he said.

Independent candidate from the Badshahpur constituency, Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, wife of late MLA Rakesh Daultabad on Saturday called for a public debate with BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh to discuss their respective track records and defend his five-year tenure as an MLA from 2014 to 2019.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the independent candidate highlighted that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which consumed nearly 2.5 years of Rakesh Daultabad’s term, he still accomplished more in his remaining 2.5 years than what Rao Narbir achieved in five. She said that Rakesh Daultabad was dedicated to the people of Badshahpur, his commitment to raising local issues in the Haryana assembly and his focus on reforms and development projects was unparalleled.

“We are far ahead of BJP and Congress in this race. Rao Narbir should come forward for a debate. Let the people decide who has worked more and who truly represents their voice,” she said.

Mohit Grover, the Congress candidate from Gurugram on Saturday said that under the BJP government, Gurugram which generates the highest revenue in Haryana, has turned into a backward city, with the government failing to deliver on every civic parameter. Grover said that people of the state and Gurugram have now understood that BJP’s slogans are empty and they will deliver nothing. “The public is looking at a change in the government of the state. Congress is going to win in the state after which work will be done towards making Haryana number one once again. Gurugram, too will be transformed in the next five years,” he said.

Grover also alleged that basic amenities are missing in the city and people are struggling for water, power, roads and basic transport. “The entire city is facing the problem of waterlogging and sewer overflow. Even after complaints, the officers and leaders have turned a blind eye to the problems of the people,” he alleged, adding that these issues will be resolved once the Congress comes to power.

Independent candidate from the Gurgaon assembly seat Naveen Goyal on Saturday said that he is contesting the elections with the support of the people of Gurugram and under no circumstances would he withdraw his nomination.

“I am contesting this election on the blessings of the people of Gurugram. It is not my personal decision to contest the elections, but the decision of 36 communities of Gurugram. In such a situation, there is no question of me withdrawing from the elections or withdrawing my nomination,” he said.