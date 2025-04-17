Encroachment wipes out dozens of ponds in Prayagraj

With the city’s growing population driving a soaring demand for land, encroachment has become a widespread issue—leading to the disappearance of numerous ponds across Prayagraj. While their names and Arazi Sankhya (land numbers) still appear in official records, many of these water bodies no longer exist on the ground. An aerial view of the Prayagraj city (HT File)

Out of the 148 big and small ponds listed in municipal records, nearly 30 to 40 have vanished. For instance, the ponds with land numbers 470/1 and 470/2 in Arail have completely disappeared. Similarly, ponds bearing land numbers 36/2 and 37 in Naini Dadri, 74/2 in Chak Bhatai (Naini), 67, 77, and 142 in Kazipur (Naini), and 102/2, 539/11, and 539/14 in Harwara, along with land number 408 in Fatehpur Bichchua, are missing on-site.

Encroachments such as buildings and shops have sprung up over these pond lands.

Interestingly, environmentalist Kamlesh Singh, who received pond details through an RTI request, pointed out that while the information includes the Mauja (land name) and Arazi Sankhya, it omits the Kshetraphal (area of the land). Singh noted that the Municipal Corporation lacks knowledge of the area of many ponds, as these have already been taken over by encroachers.

The Municipal Corporation is currently conducting a post-delimitation survey of city ponds as part of its beautification initiative. However, the survey team is reportedly struggling to locate most of the ponds. So far, fewer than 20 ponds have been found for beautification, prompting a scale-down of the original plan due to the shrinking or disappearance of water bodies.

Acting chief engineer of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Anil Maurya, confirmed that most of the ponds in the city’s expanded areas have either been partially encroached upon or have entirely vanished under illegal constructions.