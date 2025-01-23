Encroachments on Dwarka e-way to be removed: GMDA

Gurugram: In a bid to expedite the construction of service roads on both sides of the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked its enforcement wing to remove encroachments along the carriageways as construction is being delayed due to these obstacles. The work of constructing service roads on both sides of the Dwarka expressway had started last year, and around 15 percent of the work has been done, GMDA officials said. Work on the Dwarka Expressway service road was stopped due to encroachments in Sector 105 near Bajghera village. (HT PHOTO)

A senior GMDA official said that construction was put on hold due to imposition of GRAP measures in the city, and it will be resumed soon. To expedite construction, they are working on getting the encroachments on the carriageway of service roads removed so that work can be done smoothly, he said.

Vikas Malik, executive engineer, GMDA, infrastructure one, has written a letter to the enforcement wing which read, “As per demarcation, there are illegal encroachment/structures existing in proposed alignment of service roads. As this work is getting delayed due to encroachments, therefore, it is again requested to remove the illegal encroachment from ROW (right of way) so that construction of service road can be executed by the contractor. An early action in this regard is solicited please.”

According to GMDA, the contract for construction of a service road 7.5 metres wide on both sides of the Dwarka Expressway from Bajghera on the Gurugram-Delhi border till Elan Mall in Sector 84 was handed over to the contractor in March last year at a cost of ₹99.49 crore. Along with the service road, this contractor has to construct a stormwater drain.

The enforcement wing of the authority, meanwhile, said that they will identify the encroachments and remove the same. “We will remove the encroachments after identifying these,” he said.

The completion of service roads on the Dwarka Expressway will benefit thousands of residents living on both sides of this highway as it will give them safe access to the road.