The governor asked universities to sign MoUs to promote research and focus on job-based education for students (Pic for representation)
Ensure better implementation of NEP-2020 in UP: Governor

There must be uniformity in the syllabi designed for various colleges to enable easy migration of students, says Anandiben Patel
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:47 PM IST

LUCKNOW UP governor Anandiben Patel asked for better implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the state after viewing presentations on the issue by higher education department officials on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was also present on the occasion. According to a press statement issued by the Governor House, three presentations were made on the implementation of NEP-2020 before the governor. These were made by the higher education department, Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and Bhatkhande Music Institute.

The governor praised the presentations and said the implementation of the plan must also be done in a similar manner. She said there must be uniformity in the syllabi designed for various colleges to enable easy migration of students and called for its physical implementation in colleges across the state.

Anandiben Patel said the rehab university must begin the work to implement NEP-2020. The governor asked universities to sign MoUs to promote research and focus on job-based education for students.

Expressing displeasure on the existing accounts system in universities, the governor said finance officers of universities should have up-to-date information about the bank accounts of the university, their balance and expenditure. She added that the assets register of the universities must be updated regularly.

Deputy chief minister Sharma informed the governor that the state government and higher education department were taking all measures to ensure the implementation of NEP in UP and asserted that the state would be the first to implement NEP in the country.

